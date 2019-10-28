3M (NYSE:MMM) Given a $177.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.17.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,139. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

