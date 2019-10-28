3D Systems (DDD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDD stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

