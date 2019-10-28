$31.73 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to report sales of $31.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.76 million and the lowest is $31.70 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $32.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $130.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $130.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.50 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $139.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.01.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.34. 2,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $262.76 million, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 189.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 150,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 145,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 23.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

