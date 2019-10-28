2,865 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

