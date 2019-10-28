2,500 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,488,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,876,000 after purchasing an additional 267,649 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779,175 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

