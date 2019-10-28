23,395 Shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 300,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,613 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. 9,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.