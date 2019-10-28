$231.88 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $231.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.18 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $197.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $919.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.93 million to $931.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $943.30 million, with estimates ranging from $920.05 million to $970.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEI remained flat at $$42.79 on Friday. 380,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $43.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.