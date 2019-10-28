2,218 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

