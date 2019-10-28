$20.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report $20.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.82 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $82.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.42 billion to $82.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.71 billion to $86.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

