$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 87.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,841. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.