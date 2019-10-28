$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 87.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,841. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.