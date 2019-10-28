$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim set a $1.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $2.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of FTR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 618,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,731. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.58. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 29.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 35.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 66,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications (FTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.