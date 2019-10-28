$19.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to announce sales of $19.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.54 billion and the lowest is $18.32 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $14.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $69.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.79 billion to $70.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.13 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,657. The firm has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.