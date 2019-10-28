$151.30 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will report $151.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $150.30 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $179.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $765.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.36 million to $769.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $865.22 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $871.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,211.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $385,298.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $452,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock worth $9,380,252. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 143.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

GWRE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 364,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,661. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

