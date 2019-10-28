$144.85 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post sales of $144.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $139.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $575.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.20 million to $577.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $639.37 million, with estimates ranging from $628.32 million to $659.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $395,833.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,263,965.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $118.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

