$11.70 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post sales of $11.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $12.93 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 654.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $48.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $285,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

