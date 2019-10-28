1 North Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.82. 8,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $109.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

