1 North Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,563 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,655,000 after purchasing an additional 185,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $197.17. 25,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $198.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

