1 North Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,014 MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,870. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.69.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

