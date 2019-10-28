1 North Wealth Services LLC Makes New $8.65 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.56. 28,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

