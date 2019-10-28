1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $49,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,069. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average is $191.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

