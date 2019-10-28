1 North Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,544 Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,815,000 after buying an additional 22,761,407 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,749,000 after buying an additional 1,733,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after buying an additional 1,293,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,579,000 after buying an additional 1,182,842 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.54. 78,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

