$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. First Solar reported sales of $691.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. 2,332,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,804. First Solar has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $2,147,838.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,888 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 124,767 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.4% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

