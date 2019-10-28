$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.13. 208,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. Tapestry has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

