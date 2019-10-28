$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.27. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,701. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 106.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $6,247,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $5,489,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 557,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

