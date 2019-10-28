$1.06 EPS Expected for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. AXA Equitable posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

EQH stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 25,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,499. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AXA Equitable by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AXA Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 1,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

