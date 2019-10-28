$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $473,142.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,881.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

