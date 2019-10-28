$0.65 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1,098.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.