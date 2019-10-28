$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 67.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 1,292,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

