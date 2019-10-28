-$0.23 EPS Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of SMMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 102,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,075. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

