$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Covanta posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 168,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

In related news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,495,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Covanta by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 184,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

