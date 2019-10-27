Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 50,273 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA opened at $124.22 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

