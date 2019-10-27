Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,200 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $552.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

