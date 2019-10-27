Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 618 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of FR stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.