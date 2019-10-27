Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

