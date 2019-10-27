Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,148 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

