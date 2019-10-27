Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on November 21st

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.