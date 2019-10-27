Zero 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,966.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Zero has a market capitalization of $880,466.00 and $1,966.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00389655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00083602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00050613 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002395 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,291,680 coins and its circulating supply is 7,237,663 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

