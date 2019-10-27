Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.08. 553,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $140.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 491.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 297,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,872,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

