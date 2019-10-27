ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.23

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $6,152.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00420162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00085217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00050623 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

