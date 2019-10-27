Zacks: Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Polar Power an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on POLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POLA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.89. 15,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.35. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polar Power (POLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.