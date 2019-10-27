Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pixelworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 112,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,529. The company has a market cap of $155.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 2.05. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $82,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 61.2% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 808.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 75.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 634.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 142,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

