Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 240,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,686 shares in the company, valued at $835,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 346.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 31.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 400,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $6,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after acquiring an additional 305,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.