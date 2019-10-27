Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on Lawson Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Lawson Products stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,787. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lawson Products by 88.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

