Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Buy

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $528.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.