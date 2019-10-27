Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.