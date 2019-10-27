Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 474,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 126,268 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

