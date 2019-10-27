Zacks Investment Research Lowers Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

KEP stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after buying an additional 388,353 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,265,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 117,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 230,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 74,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

