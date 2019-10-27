Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Sell

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

FFNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

