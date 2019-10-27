Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GAIN opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 89.98%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 21,502 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $244,692.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 65.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 165,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

