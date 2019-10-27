Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of CYGIY opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

